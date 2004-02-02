OECD Papers, Volume 3 Issue 11

Contents
291. Responses to the 2002 Survey on Measures taken to Combat Bribery in Officially
Supported Export Credits – as of 3 October 2003
292. Members’ Procedures and Practices Regarding Officially Supported Export Credits and
the Environment – as of 20 October 2003
293. The Doha Development Agenda: Welfare Gains from Further Multilateral Trade
Liberalisation with Respect to Tariffs
294. The Impact of Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights on Trade and Foreign Direct
Investment in Developing Countries
295. Trade Facilitation Reforms in the Service of Development
296. Quantitative Assessment of the Benefits of Trade Facilitation
297. Services Trade Liberalisation: Identifying Opportunities and Gains - Key Findings
298. Managing Request-Offer Negotiations under the GATS: The Case of Insurance
Services