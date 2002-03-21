OECD Papers, Volume 2 Issue 1

Contents

77. Clearing the Air in India: The Economics of Climate Policy with Ancillary Benefits, by Maurizio Bussolo and David O’Connor

78. Globalisation, Poverty and Inequality in Sub-Saharan Africa: A Political Economy Appraisal, by

Yvonne M. Tsikata

79. Distribution and Growth in Latin America in an Era of Structural Reform: the Impact of Globalisation, by Samuel A. Morley

80. Globalisation, Growth and Income Inequality: The African Experience, by Steve Kayizzi-Mugenwa

81. The Social Impact of Globalisation in Southeast Asia, by Mari Pangestu

82. Where does Inequality Come from? Ideas and Implications for Latin America, by James A. Robinson

83. Labour Market and Social Policy. Public Support for Retirement Income Reform, by Peter Hicks

84. Labour Market and Social Policy. An Assessment of the Performance of the Japanese Health Care System, by Hyoung-Sun Jeong and Jeremy Hurst

85. Labour Market and Social Policy. Age of Withdrawal from the Labour Force in OECD Countries, by Peter Sherer