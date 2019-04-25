Bridging Divides is the theme of OECD Forum 2017. After many years of global interaction, exchange and progress, driven by a potent mixture of reform, economic transition, emerging markets and technological innovation, divisions have again begun to erupt in OECD countries. Some of these income, social, cultural and geographical divides have been lurking for some time, but have deepened since the financial crisis started in 2008. Indeed, lately there has been a backlash against international co-operation and globalism, and a resurgence of protectionist, even nationalist, policies.

All of this poses challenges for key global agreements on climate and sustainable development, and risks dashing the hopes for progress of people everywhere. What should policymakers do to help bridge these dangerous divides, and make the global economy work better for everyone? What promise does digitalisation hold for bridging economic, social and geographical divides? What must be done to bring people and institutions closer together? How can facts, knowledge and positive narratives be marshalled to beat back fake news and post-truths, and restore faith and confidence in the value of international co-operation, openness and world progress?

In OECD Yearbook 2017, OECD experts are joined by thought leaders from government, business, labour, academia and civil society to examine these and other questions facing our societies today.