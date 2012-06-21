OECD Observer, Volume 2012 Issue 1-2

This OECD Observer No. 290-291 focuses on the OECD 2012 Ministerial Council Meeting and Forum, and includes coverage of the OECD Skills Strategy and the OECD Gender Initiative. Also included are articles on Turkey, the G20, growth and well-being, the limits to legislation, protecting consumers and the economy, the OECD Better Life Initiative, measuring well-being, the conflict between generations, the hurting middle class, corruption, governance, and more.