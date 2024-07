Issue No. 284 of the OECD Observer, OECD's quarterly magazine, features the new Better Life Index, along with articles/interviews with Mohamed El-Erian of PIMCO, Justin Yifu Lin, World Bank, and David Cameron, the British Prime Minister. The Special Focus looks at Canada. There also are articles on the bank crisis, the economies of Ireland and Israel, VAT, taxation in Africa, microcredit, governments and markets, and more.