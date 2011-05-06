What is the state of world economy as we enter 2011? How has the worst economic crisis in our lifetimes affected the future? What must be done to build a stronger, cleaner and fairer world?

As the OECD marks its 50th anniversary, world leaders and top representatives from business, labour and civil society join OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría and OECD experts to examine today’s pressing issues in this inaugural OECD Yearbook 2011:

How should global governance adapt to shifting wealth?

How can we restore public finances and achieve sustainable growth?

What must be done to improve skills and cut unemployment?

How can we rebuild public trust in our economies and institutions?

What sources of growth can best build a cleaner, more prosperous future?

How can development be better promoted in the new global context?

In our special Leaders’ Forum, France’s President Nicolas Sarkozy, Japan’s Prime Minister Naoto Kan, Chile’s President Sebastián Piñera and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán pay tribute to the OECD’s achievements over the past 50 years and lay out their vision for the organisation’s expanding role in addressing global challenges.

The OECD’s original mission, to develop the best public policies to improve people’s lives the world over, is as relevant today as it was 50 years ago. As a fragile recovery gets under way, the anniversary OECD Yearbook 2011 offers a timely opportunity to examine where we stand and assess solutions for the way ahead.