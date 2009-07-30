OECD Observer, Volume 2009 Issue 2

Issue 273 of OECD's bimonthly magazine includes articles prepared for the 2009 OECD Ministerial Council and Forum and focuses on green growth and taxation. It also has articles on the economic crisis, corporate governance, cleaning up the banks, pensions, financial markets, clearer tax, tax abuse, tax and development, charities and tax abuse, Korea's economy, Africa, food security, fair and open trade, buy local, green growth, energy in a crisis, the nuclear energy option, employment policy and more.