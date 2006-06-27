OECD Observer, Volume 2006 Issue 2

This issue no. 255 of OECD's bimontly magazine brings the reader information on the key issues being discussed at the 2006 OECD Ministerial Council meeting and the 2006 OECD Forum. Highlights include an article by the Chair of the Ministerial, Kostas Karamanlis, Prime Minister of Greece, an article on the US current account deficit, a presentation on the new OECD Jobs Strategy, and an interview with Joerg Wuttke of the European Chamber of Commerce in China on business in China.