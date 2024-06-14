Skip to main content
OECD Model Comparison Project (II) on the Costs of Cutting Carbon Emissions

Comparison of Model Structure and Policy Scenarios: GREEN and 12RT
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/352078333638
Authors
Alan S. Manne, Joaquim O. Martins
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Manne, A. and J. Martins (1994), “OECD Model Comparison Project (II) on the Costs of Cutting Carbon Emissions: Comparison of Model Structure and Policy Scenarios: GREEN and 12RT”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 146, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/352078333638.
