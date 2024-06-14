This paper forms part of the second round of the OECD Model Comparison Project on "The costs of cutting carbon emissions". It provides an overview of two global general equilibrium models GREEN and 12RT. The comparison exercise was carried out by means of five policy scenarios and a set of additional controlled experiments. The scenarios focus on alternative forms of joint implementation of international agreements to stabilise CO2 emissions ...
OECD Model Comparison Project (II) on the Costs of Cutting Carbon Emissions
Comparison of Model Structure and Policy Scenarios: GREEN and 12RT
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
