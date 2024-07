- Programme Budgeting in OECD Countries by Dirk-Jan Kraan

- Performance Budgeting in Canada by Lee McCormack

- Performance Budgeting in Denmark by Rikke Ginnerup, Thomas Broeng Jørgensen, Anders Møller Jacobsen and Niels Refslund

- Performance Budgeting in Korea by John M. Kim and Nowook Park

- Performance Budgeting in the Netherlands by Raphael Debets

- Ageing and the Public Sector: Challenges for Financial and Human Resources by Elsa Pilichowski, Emmanuelle Arnould and Édouard Turkisch