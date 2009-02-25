OECD Journal: Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis, Volume 2008 Issue 2

The Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis is jointly published by the OECD and the Centre for International Research on Economic Tendency Surveys (CIRET) to promote the exchange of knowledge and information on theoretical and operational aspects of economic cycle research, involving both measurement and analysis. This issue focuses on real-time data analysis with articles on Euro area manufacturing production, KOF indicators on Swiss current account data revisions, and Swiss GDP revisions.
