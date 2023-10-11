Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS: Progress Report September 2022-September 2023

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a9ee1aef-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS: Progress Report September 2022-September 2023, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a9ee1aef-en.
Go to top