OECD Forum 2001: Sustainable Development and the New Economy

At OECD Forum 2001, some 1,500 representatives of civil society, government, business and labour came together to discuss the critical policy challenges of sustainable development and the new economy. Svend Auken, Danish Minister for the Environment and Energy, captured the spirit of the Forum when he said that "High hopes of reducing environmental degradation raised at the Rio summit of 1992 have not been borne out ... It is now time to go beyond fine words and into action. OECD Forum Highlights reports on the wide-ranging discussions that took place in the Forum's 30 sessions.