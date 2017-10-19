OECD Equity Market Review

This report follows and analyses trends in Asian public equity markets. It provides policy makers, regulators, corporations and other market participants with a comprehensive and comparable picture of the use and functioning of public equity markets in Asia. The review also informs policy discussions on how capital markets can serve their role to channel financial resources from households to productive investments in the real economy. The report complements OECD’s wider mapping and analysis of market-based financing around the world and covers the main aspects of the capital market ecosystem.