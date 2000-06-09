The report highlights the major events of the Organisation in 1999, provides a clear picture of its achievements and looks forward to the year in progress. Special features on important aspects of OECD’s work are interspersed throughout the report to enrich and enliven it for the reader.
OECD Annual Report 2000
Report
OECD Annual Report
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report31 August 2009
-
Report2 May 2008
-
Report30 April 2007
-
Report25 April 2006
-
Report11 April 2005
-
Report11 May 2004
-
Report29 April 2003
-
Report29 April 2002
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
30 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024