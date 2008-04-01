OECD and Africa 2008

The OECD’s relations with Africa have been strengthened since the launching of NEPAD and the contacts organised in May 2002 between the Ministers of OECD Member countries and their colleagues on the African Union/NEPAD Steering Committee. As a result of this dialogue, the OECD was entrusted with a mandate that calls for it to co operate with AU/NEPAD. The OECD supports AU/NEPAD’s objectives in four domains:

1. The African Peer Review Mechanism;

2. Peer learning and policy dialogue in support of reform;

3. Aid policies and aid effectiveness;

4. The monitoring of development trends and progress.

This brochure provides an overview of the OECD’s activities in each of these areas. In 2006, the OECD established a special unit to support, in close collaboration with AU/NEPAD, the work of the Africa Partnership Forum. It also collaborates with the African Development Bank and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in the production of a valuable monitoring tool, the African Economic Outlook.