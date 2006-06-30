Skip to main content
Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained

The Long-Run Fiscal Reward of Structural Reforms
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/658801348663
Authors
Peter Hoeller, Claude Giorno
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hoeller, P. and C. Giorno (2006), “Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained: The Long-Run Fiscal Reward of Structural Reforms”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 493, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/658801348663.
