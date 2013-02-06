Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

New Entrepreneurs and High Performance Enterprises in the Middle East and North Africa

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264179196-en
Authors
OECD, International Development Research Centre
Tags
Competitiveness and Private Sector Development
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/IDRC (2013), New Entrepreneurs and High Performance Enterprises in the Middle East and North Africa, Competitiveness and Private Sector Development, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264179196-en.
Go to top