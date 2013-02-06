The book assesses the current policy context for young enterprises in the MENA region and outlines policy tools and instruments, both indirect and direct, that governments can implement to support new enterprise development.
New Entrepreneurs and High Performance Enterprises in the Middle East and North Africa
Report
Competitiveness and Private Sector Development
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
5 July 2021
Related publications
-
Policy paper28 May 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
4 April 2024