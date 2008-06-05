National Accounts of OECD Countries 2007, Volume IIIb, Financial Balance Sheets: Stocks

Volume III of National Accounts of OECD Countries comprises Volume IIIa - Financial Accounts – Flows and Volume IIIb - Financial Balance Sheets – Stocks. In both volumes, data, based on the System of National Accounts (SNA 1993), are expressed in national currency (in euros for euro area countries).

Volume IIIb covers financial balance sheets of OECD countries and includes financial stocks (both financial assets and liabilities), by institutional sector (non-financial corporations, financial corporations, general government, households and non-profit institutions serving households, total economy and rest of the world) and by financial instrument. Data are shown for 28 OECD countries for the period from 1995 to 2006 when possible.