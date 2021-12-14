Skip to main content
Mortgage finance across OECD countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f97d7fe0-en
Authors
Frank van Hoenselaar, Boris Cournède, Federica De Pace, Volker Ziemann
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

van Hoenselaar, F. et al. (2021), “Mortgage finance across OECD countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1693, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f97d7fe0-en.
