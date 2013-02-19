Skip to main content
Monitoring Adult Learning Policies

A Theoretical Framework and Indicators
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c0vxjlkzt-en
Anna Borkowsky
OECD Education Working Papers
Borkowsky, A. (2013), “Monitoring Adult Learning Policies: A Theoretical Framework and Indicators”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 88, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c0vxjlkzt-en.
