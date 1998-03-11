Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Monetary Policy when Inflation is Low

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/712566642766
Authors
Charles Pigott, Hans Christiansen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Pigott, C. and H. Christiansen (1998), “Monetary Policy when Inflation is Low”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 191, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/712566642766.
Go to top