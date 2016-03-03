Skip to main content
Monetary Policy and Inequality

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm2hz2x9hxr-en
Authors
Rory O’Farrell, Łukasz Rawdanowicz, Kei-Ichiro Inaba
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

O’Farrell, R., Ł. Rawdanowicz and K. Inaba (2016), “Monetary Policy and Inequality”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1281, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm2hz2x9hxr-en.
