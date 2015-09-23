Skip to main content
Monetary Carbon Values in Policy Appraisal

An Overview of Current Practice and Key Issues
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrs8st3ngvh-en
Authors
Stephen Smith, Nils Axel Braathen
OECD Environment Working Papers
Smith, S. and N. Braathen (2015), “Monetary Carbon Values in Policy Appraisal: An Overview of Current Practice and Key Issues”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 92, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrs8st3ngvh-en.
