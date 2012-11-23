Skip to main content
Mobilising Investment in Low Carbon, Climate Resilient Infrastructure

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zm3gxxmnq-en
Authors
Christopher Kennedy, Jan Corfee-Morlot
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kennedy, C. and J. Corfee-Morlot (2012), “Mobilising Investment in Low Carbon, Climate Resilient Infrastructure”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 46, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zm3gxxmnq-en.
