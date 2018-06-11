Skip to main content
Miracle or Mirage

What role can trade policies play in tackling global trade imbalances?
https://doi.org/10.1787/1a55f809-en
Authors
Dorothee Flaig, David Haugh, Przemyslaw Kowalski, Dorothée Rouzet, Frank van Tongeren
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Flaig, D. et al. (2018), “Miracle or Mirage: What role can trade policies play in tackling global trade imbalances?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1473, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1a55f809-en.
