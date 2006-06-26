Skip to main content
Migration Policy and its Interactions with Aid, Trade, and Foreign Direct Investment Policies

A Background Paper
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/426368751574
Theodora Xenogiani
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Xenogiani, T. (2006), “Migration Policy and its Interactions with Aid, Trade, and Foreign Direct Investment Policies: A Background Paper”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 249, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/426368751574.
