Medium-Term Financial Strategy

The aim of this paper is to provide an assessment of the medium-term financial strategies operating in and available to OECD economies. Three issues are discussed: first, the rationale for the increasing adoption of medium-term budgetary and monetary objectives; second, the appropriate criteria for the determination of medium-term policy norms, and the institutional means through which these are implemented; and third, the problems of ensuring consistency between short-term policies and medium-term goals. Underlying these issues is the theme of monetary and fiscal policy co-ordination and the medium-term effectiveness of demand management. To the extent that central banks can contain the pressures stemming from the mix of restrictive monetary targets and expansionary budgets, monetary and fiscal policies might be assigned to different objectives - inflation control and short-term employment support respectively (although monetary restraint would not free expansionary fiscal action ...