Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Medium-Term Financial Strategy

The Co-ordination of Fiscal and Monetary Policies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/034626486843
Authors
Jean-Claude Chouraqui, Robert Price
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Chouraqui, J. and R. Price (1983), “Medium-Term Financial Strategy: The Co-ordination of Fiscal and Monetary Policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/034626486843.
Go to top