Measuring the Impact of Innovations in Public IT Infrastructure on the Standard of Living in OECD Economies

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bf8ktf4kc-en
Authors
Russel J. Cooper
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Cite this content as:

Cooper, R. (2012), “Measuring the Impact of Innovations in Public IT Infrastructure on the Standard of Living in OECD Economies”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 196, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bf8ktf4kc-en.
