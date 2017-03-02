Skip to main content
Measuring the economic value of the effects of chemicals on ecological systems and human health

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9dc90f8d-en
Authors
Anna Alberini
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Alberini, A. (2017), “Measuring the economic value of the effects of chemicals on ecological systems and human health”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 116, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9dc90f8d-en.
