Measuring Labour Market Security and Assessing its Implications for Individual Well-Being

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm58qvzd6s4-en
Authors
Alexander Hijzen, Bálint Menyhért
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hijzen, A. and B. Menyhért (2016), “Measuring Labour Market Security and Assessing its Implications for Individual Well-Being”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 175, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm58qvzd6s4-en.
