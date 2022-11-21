Skip to main content
Measuring data as an asset

Framework, methods and preliminary estimates
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b840fb01-en
Authors
Carol Corrado, Jonathan Haskel, Massimiliano Iommi, Cecilia Jona-Lasinio
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Corrado, C. et al. (2022), “Measuring data as an asset: Framework, methods and preliminary estimates”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1731, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b840fb01-en.
