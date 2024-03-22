Skip to main content
Measuring and Modelling Non-Tariff Distortions with Special Reference to Trade in Agricultural Commodities

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/260642830870
Authors
Peter J. Lloyd
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Lloyd, P. (1991), “Measuring and Modelling Non-Tariff Distortions with Special Reference to Trade in Agricultural Commodities”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 40, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/260642830870.
