Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measurement of Non-Tariff Barriers

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/568705648470
Authors
Alan V. Deardorff, Robert M. Stern
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Deardorff, A. and R. Stern (1997), “Measurement of Non-Tariff Barriers”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 179, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/568705648470.
Go to top