Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Mapping the participation of ASEAN small- and medium- sized enterprises in global value chains

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2dc1751e-en
Authors
Javier López González
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

López González, J. (2017), “Mapping the participation of ASEAN small- and medium- sized enterprises in global value chains”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 203, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2dc1751e-en.
Go to top