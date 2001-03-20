Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Managing Public Expenditure

A Reference Book for Transition Countries
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264192607-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Edited by Richard Allen and Daniel Tommasi

Cite this content as:

Allen, R. and D. Tommasi (eds.) (2001), Managing Public Expenditure: A Reference Book for Transition Countries, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264192607-en.
Go to top