Managing Public Expenditure

Some Emerging Policy Issues and A Framework for Analysis
https://doi.org/10.1787/066436018532
Paul Atkinson, Paul van den Noord
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Atkinson, P. and P. van den Noord (2001), “Managing Public Expenditure: Some Emerging Policy Issues and A Framework for Analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 285, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/066436018532.
