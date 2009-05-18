Managing Aid

Development co-operation donors are held accountable for the way they manage aid and the development results they achieve. They want to see more partner country ownership, greater use of partner country systems, and work better together. This involves decentralising responsibility, concentrating efforts, managing for results, creating new systems, changing staff profiles, and building capacity in donor and partner countries. This book outlines what individual donors are doing to fulfil their development co-operation ambitions and their part of the international agreements – reached in Paris in 2005 (Paris Declaration) and Accra in 2008 (Accra Agenda for Action) – to make aid more effective.
