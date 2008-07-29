Making Reforms Succeed

This publication highlights key outcomes of the work of the MENA-OECD Investment Programme from 2005-2007, including reforms achieved to date in investment policies and promotion, corporate governance, financial-sector development, and tax policies. It also contains information on the Programme’s activities, highlighting business-climate developments in MENA countries. The MENA-OECD Investment Programme was created to facilitate a peer dialogue focused on investment policy reform in co-operation with OECD members.