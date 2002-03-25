This publication compares key aspects of statistical methodologies used by OECD member countries in the compilation of industry, retail and construction indicators. It focuses on data comparability in the context of international statistical guidelines and recommendations published by the OECD and other international agencies. This publication complements two other OECD publications, Main Economic Indicators (MEI), and Main Economic Indicators: Sources and Definitions.
Main Economic Indicators
Comparative Methodological Analysis: Industry, Retail and Construction Indicators Volume 2002 Supplement 1