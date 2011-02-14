Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Macroeconomic Impact of Basel III

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghwnhkkjs8-en
Authors
Patrick Slovik, Boris Cournède
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Slovik, P. and B. Cournède (2011), “Macroeconomic Impact of Basel III”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 844, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghwnhkkjs8-en.
Go to top