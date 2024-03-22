Macroeconomic Aspects, Foreign Flows and Domestic Savings Performance in Developing Countries

This paper is a state-of-the-art report on the scope and efficacy of macroeconomic policies, both demand-management and supply-side, in relation to the level and composition of aggregate domestic savings (household, corporate, and government) performance in developing countries. Its central focus is on the extent to which macroeconomic policies help or hinder the optimal mobilisation and allocation of voluntary and contractual savings. It analyses: the impact of fiscal policies (fiscal balance, taxation, tax incentives); fiscal reforms and savings; and the interaction between Government and private savings; the financial repression and inflationary finance as contributory factors to low domestic savings; implications of financial liberalisation for savings and investment; the linkages between formal and informal finance; the regulatory, prudential, and developmental role of central banks; exchange rate and external finance policies and their bearing on capital flight and inflows of ...