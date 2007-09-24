Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Local Government Finances

The Link between Intergovernmental Transfers and Net Worth
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/080476332876
Authors
Luiz de Mello
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

de Mello, L. (2007), “Local Government Finances: The Link between Intergovernmental Transfers and Net Worth”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 581, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/080476332876.
Go to top