Links between weak investment and the slowdown in productivity and potential output growth across the OECD

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwvz0smq45-en
Patrice Ollivaud, Yvan Guillemette, David Turner
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Ollivaud, P., Y. Guillemette and D. Turner (2016), “Links between weak investment and the slowdown in productivity and potential output growth across the OECD”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1304, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwvz0smq45-en.
