Lessons in Danger, the result of a joint OECD-US Department of Education collaboration, provides valuable insight into how school safety and security, particularly in emergency situations, are addressed in over 14 countries. Addressing such issues as risk assessment, crisis planning and management, infrastructure approaches, collaborative approaches, and education and training for emergency management, it describes the roles of architects, project managers, ministry officials, psychologists, teachers, security consultants, police officers, academics and many others in helping to implement solutions.