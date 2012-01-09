Skip to main content
Less Income Inequality and More Growth – Are they Compatible? Part 7. The Drivers of Labour Earnings Inequality – An Analysis Based on Conditional and Unconditional Quantile Regressions

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h28s354hg-en
Jean-Marc Fournier, Isabell Koske
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Fournier, J. and I. Koske (2012), “Less Income Inequality and More Growth – Are they Compatible? Part 7. The Drivers of Labour Earnings Inequality – An Analysis Based on Conditional and Unconditional Quantile Regressions”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 930, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h28s354hg-en.
