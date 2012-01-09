Skip to main content
Less Income Inequality and More Growth – Are they Compatible? Part 6. The Distribution of Wealth

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h28t0bznr-en
Authors
Kaja Bonesmo Fredriksen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bonesmo Fredriksen, K. (2012), “Less Income Inequality and More Growth – Are they Compatible? Part 6. The Distribution of Wealth”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 929, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h28t0bznr-en.
