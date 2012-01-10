Skip to main content
Less Income Inequality and More Growth – Are They Compatible? Part 2. The Distribution of Labour Income

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h2975rhhf-en
Authors
Isabell Koske, Jean-Marc Fournier, Isabelle Wanner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Koske, I., J. Fournier and I. Wanner (2012), “Less Income Inequality and More Growth – Are They Compatible? Part 2. The Distribution of Labour Income”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 925, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h2975rhhf-en.
