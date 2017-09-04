Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Labour market resilience

The role of structural and macroeconomic policies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d5c950fc-en
Authors
Alexander Hijzen, Andreas Kappeler, Mathilde Pak, Cyrille Schwellnus
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hijzen, A. et al. (2017), “Labour market resilience: The role of structural and macroeconomic policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1406, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d5c950fc-en.
Go to top