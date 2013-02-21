Skip to main content
Labour Market Performance by Age Groups: A Focus on France

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c0dnhc58x-en
Authors
Hervé Boulhol, Patrizio Sicari
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Boulhol, H. and P. Sicari (2013), “Labour Market Performance by Age Groups: A Focus on France”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1027, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c0dnhc58x-en.
